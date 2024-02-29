Daily News Brief | February 29, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

A pedestrian was struck by a car. A State employee was found hanged in a stairwell in a State building, and there are questions. A Delegate wants to increase alcohol and cigarette taxes to make up for a budget shortfall. FedEx pulled out of the naming rights contract with the Washington Commanders, so no more FedEx Field. Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds called me yesterday, so we dropped a bonus pod about their upcoming show. And some pod news about our local business spotlight on Saturday with some amazing foster parents!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 29th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Wow–February 29th. I think I have only said that twice on this Daily News Brief.. February 2020 (and we all know what happened after that) and today (fingers crossed). And by the way, had a great lunch at Chessie’s Wharf–burger, while small is highly recommended! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

In Anne Arundel County, a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Solomons Island Road at the MD Route 665 intersection. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on February 27, when a 2006 Toyota Scion struck a 61-year-old female pedestrian exiting off of Southbound Solomon’s Island Road to Route 665 East. The pedestrian wore dark clothing, and the rainy conditions may have contributed to the accident. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver, unharmed, remained at the scene and called 911.

Maryland Matters is reporting that a 36-year-old female state employee, was found dead in an Annapolis office building stairwell on February 9. Her death, occurring on February 8, was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner. She worked in the Department of General Services. Questions remain about how her body went undiscovered for nearly 20 hours, with her family seeking answers and considering an independent autopsy. The Department of General Services and state police have not provided many details about the incident or its circumstances.

Del. Ben Barnes of the Maryland House is proposing tax increases on alcohol and cigarettes to address the state’s looming budget shortfall, which could reach $3 billion by fiscal 2028. The proposal includes a 75 cent increase per pack of cigarettes and a ten percent increase on alcohol sales tax–although they term it as a “penny per dollar.” Thankfully, opposition from retailers and political figures like House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel suggests the proposals face significant hurdles.

The Washington Commanders’ stadium, known as FedEx Field, will be renamed following FedEx’s decision to end its sponsorship. The stadium will temporarily be called Commanders Field while a new naming rights partner is sought. FedEx’s move aligns with its strategy to focus on broader NFL sponsorship opportunities. The Commanders plan to usher in a new era of football and live events at the stadium, with the team also exploring options for a new stadium. The stadium name change is among several transformations for the Commanders, including a new head coach and a high draft pick in the upcoming NFL season. Hmm, the Eye On Annapolis Stadium. Wonder how much they want? I have a spare few bucks!

I hope you caught the bonus pod we dropped with Jim McCarty, the founder and legendary drummer for The Yardbirds yesterday! He called me from his home in France and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band–The Yardbirds will be at Rams Head On Stage on March 16th! Do give it a listen–it’s always fun to chat with the greats!

Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis is hosting its 13th annual Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest for fifth-grade children. Participants (any fifth grader in the County) are invited to submit jewelry designs accompanied by a short story celebrating their mom or caregiver. Three winners will have their designs turned into real jewelry pieces, presented at a special brunch reception on May 5th. Entries are due by March 31st. Info at ZacharysJeweler.com

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with a pair of foster parents who are downright amazing. And we have another bonus pod dropping in a bit with another Rock and Roll Hall of Famer–Rod Argent of The Zombies and that loud and proud 70s anthem band–Argent! The ZOmbies are coming to Annapolis on March 26th!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

