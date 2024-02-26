Daily News Brief | February 26, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A police corporal was suspended after her arrest. A fatal crash in Harwood. A woman slept and ate in Annapolis City Hall after it had closed for the night. The health department issued a rabies warning for a rabid bat. The Junior League of Annapolis went to bat for the Blue Ribbon Project. Canines and Crosstreks with the Baltimore poodle pups. Our Local Business Spotlight was an important one with the Department of Social Services. And a bunch more!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is back with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, February 26th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If you did not get out to kick off Annapolis Restaurant Week this weekend–the good news is you still have seven more days to pig out. Get to it! Deets at AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

In Anne Arundel County, a police corporal who has been with the department for eight years and works in the Bureau of Administration was suspended with pay following charges of second-degree assault stemming from an off-duty, domestic-related incident. The corporal was only identified as R. Daniel. The police department is conducting an internal investigation in addition to the court proceedings.

In a separate incident, Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 24 in Harwood. A collision between a 2001 Silver Honda Civic and a 1995 Ford Pickup truck resulted in the death of 28-year-old Justin Dabolish, a passenger in the Honda. The Honda’s driver, a 27-year-old woman from Chester, MD, is in critical but stable condition after being airlifted to MedStar Hospital in Washington, D.C. The two occupants of the Ford Pickup truck sustained minor injuries and were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

A peculiar incident took place at the City Hall in Annapolis, where a 64-year-old Annapolis woman was found sleeping in the conference room. She reportedly gained unauthorized access to the building by tailgating an employee the previous night. Inside, she ate Hot Pockets from the break room and was found in possession of the Mayor’s gavel from the Council chambers. While she now faces charges including second-degree burglary and theft, there is no word on any increased security at City Hall.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued a warning after a bat tested positive for rabies near Frostwood Drive and Finchleigh Street in Laurel. This alert is unusual as the department generally does not issue warnings for rabid bats. However, concerns arise over potential contact between the bat and local children. The Department urges parents in the area to assess if their children might have come into contact with the bat, as rabies can be transmitted through bites, scratches, or contact with saliva and requires immediate preventive treatment.

Finally, the Junior League of Annapolis has gone over the top by donating 400 backpacks filled with essential necessities to The Blue Ribbon Project’s “Backpacks of Love” program. This initiative aims to support children entering the foster care system. Lindsay Kahler Robinson, Community Impact Director for JLA, emphasized the importance of aiding these children during their transition to foster care. The backpacks, customized for different age groups, contain items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and clothes, providing comfort to children in distress. The Blue Ribbon Project, based in Crownsville, Maryland, is dedicated to combating child abuse and supporting victims of abuse and neglect. More information about their mission can be found at www.blueribbonproject.org. And give a listen to this week’s Local Business Spotlight for some more insight, including the one we did with the Blue Ribbon Project several months ago.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with The Baltimores–three cool poodle mixes that I suspect are already gone! But if not, hopefully, you have some room in your heart for one of them. If you missed it, go back and have a listen–and then check out the video!

On Saturday, we spoke with Tracy Bowen from the Department of Social Services about what it takes to be a foster parent and why someone would want to do it! We also spoke with a couple that is fostering kids–but the episode was too long, so we are splitting it up because it is too important of a story–we’ll hear from that couple this Saturday! Give that a listen and help them out if you can!

Ann Covington and her Money Monday Report are back as promised last week, and I hope she had fun on her days off! And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’ll find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

