Daily News Brief | February 23, 2024

An Anne Arundel County officer was dragged by a fleeing car in Annapolis. Smashing Grapes is out in Gambrills and The Farmhouse is in. The former K-Mart in Edgewater has a new tenant. The first part of a study to start a Chesapeake Bay electric ferry system has been released. Our list of things to do includes Annapolis Restaurant Week, the Homeowners Expo, Momentum at the Ballet, and the Artisans Market at Local By Design. We also have info on our upcoming Local Business Spotlight pod that drops tomorrow at noon and a reminder about the bonus pod dropped last night with ZADA!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks! And this week, we got a vascular screening!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 23rd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

The best news I heard yesterday was the SOUPer Bowl by Heritage Baptist Church for the Light House–they kept online giving open until the 19th, and the final tally was $10,000.16. And I love that 16 cents! So congrats to all involved and all that enjoyed the Soup on Super Bowl Sunday! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

In Annapolis, a 24-year-old man faces charges after an incident where a police officer was dragged by a vehicle near the Liberty gas station on West Street. The suspect, driving a white Infiniti with stolen plates, hit the officer while reversing and then fled the scene. Authorities identified and arrested him in Baltimore early on February 22nd, recovering the vehicle involved.

Titan Hospitality Group is expanding its presence in the mid-Atlantic with the summer opening of The Farmhouse Gambrills, replacing Smashing Grapes Gambrills. The Farmhouse, inspired by Titan’s The Lodge and Blackwall Barn & Lodge, will focus on farm-to-table cuisine. All employees from Smashing Grapes will be transferred to other locations, with a new Smashing Grapes set to open in Columbia near Merriweather Post Pavilion in May. The Farmhouse will feature private dining rooms, an outdoor patio, a bar and lounge, and a menu spotlighting local produce. For more information, visit www.farmhousegambrills.com.

The former Edgewater Kmart, which closed in 2020, will soon welcome Tractor Supply Company as a tenant. The retailer will occupy 33,272 square feet of the 117,689-square-foot property, marking its third location in Anne Arundel County. The property, now owned by The Keith Corporation, will lease the remaining space to other retailers. Dave Hanby of The Keith Corporation expressed excitement about Tractor Supply’s addition to the community.

Plans for a passenger ferry service in Chesapeake Bay are advancing, with a map of six primary and additional secondary proposed stops released. The project, involving multiple Maryland counties, focuses on a leisure ferry service with potential future expansions to carry cars. An innovative battery-operated foil designed by Candela out of Stockholm, capable of efficient and unique maritime travel, is a highlight of the project. The ferry service aims to boost local tourism and the economy, with a total study cost of $250,000 now moving into its second phase. The final report from Phase I is expected in June.

Looking to events this weekend. Rev up your stomachs because Annapolis Restaurant Week starts tomorrow and runs through March 10th. All of the info at AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com

If you need to get your home or garden in shape for spring, the Annapolis Home Owners Expo is this weekend at the Byzantium Center and will feature plant guru Hilton Carter. 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Tickets at TheHomeownersExpo.com, but here’s the deal–use the code EOA, and you will score TWO FREE tickets on us!

The Bernie House Mardi Gras Ball is tomorrow night, but unless you have your tickets, you are out of luck because it is sold out. But that is great news for The Bernie House. Speaking of sold out– the Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning at the Maritime Museum?? Gone. Sold out!

Ballet Theater of Maryland will present Momentum at Maryland Hall tonight and tomorrow for your culture fix. Tickets at BalletMaryland.org. And there is a warning they have put out about scam tickets–buy them ONLY from their site!

And for your shopping and crafty fix. It is the final weekend of the month, meaning Local By Design at the Gallery is having its monthly Artisans Market. This is a fantastic venue on Margaret or Virginia Avenues (right off of Chinquapin Round Road). I don’t know HOW many artisans but there are a lot, and I did most of my Christmas shopping there this year. Do check that out all weekend long!

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with the Department of Social Services and a pair of Foster Parents. That will drop tomorrow at noon.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Lady, Lord, and Baron Baltimore–three adorable mini pups. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and video and get all the information on how you can adopt Penny!

And again, don’t forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 366 days this year- all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we'll see you on Monday.

