Daily News Brief | February 22, 2024

Jessup man convicted of bank fraud. Construction on Route 214 in Edgewater. Always Ice Cream is expanding once again. If you are in fifth grade, Zachary's Jewelers wants to hear from you!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I recorded a fascinating pod yesterday with Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct and Primary on some encouraging news on the treatment of anxiety and depression along with weight loss! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Jalen Craig McMillan, a 30-year-old from Jessup, Maryland, has been convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The verdict, delivered by a federal jury after a four-day trial and 90-minute deliberation, came on February 16, 2024. McMillan, formerly a “Member Service Representative” at a federal credit union, was involved in a scheme that aimed to fraudulently obtain over $400,000, successfully defrauding the bank of more than $150,000. His co-defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. McMillan faces up to 30 years in prison for each count of conspiracy and bank fraud, plus a mandatory two years for aggravated identity theft. Sentencing is scheduled for June 5, 2024.

In other news, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has commenced a $3.7 million pedestrian safety and connectivity project along westbound MD 214 in Anne Arundel County. This half-mile project, expected to be completed in 2025, includes constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalks, refining traffic signals, and installing two new stormwater management ponds, among other improvements. This is between Route 2 and Stepneys Lane near South River High School. Motorists are advised to remain alert and adhere to reduced speed limits and altered driving patterns in construction zones.

Annapolis-based Always Ice Cream Co. is expanding yet again with two new locations–one in Gambrills and the other in Baltimore City, both set to open in summer. The company, known for its over 200 ice cream flavors, continues to explore partnerships and franchising opportunities. These new outlets will further extend Always Ice Cream’s presence, offering a wide range of flavors and other merchandise.

Always a great event! Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis is hosting its 13th annual Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest for fifth-grade children. Participants (any fifth grader in the County) are invited to submit jewelry designs accompanied by a short story celebrating their mom or caregiver. Three winners will have their designs turned into real jewelry pieces, presented at a special brunch reception on May 5th. Entries are accepted until March 31st. This contest highlights the creativity and imagination of young artists, with past participants expressing profound gratitude for this unique opportunity. Info at ZacharysJeweler.com

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re talking with a pair of foster parents and some members of the term from the Department of Social Services.

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year.

And that IS a wrap.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it's Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes.

