Daily News Brief | February 21, 2024

Stabbing at Walmart. Money for Light Rail. Maryland is 3rd most educated State. Bowie Baysox release their promotional schedule and the State Fair has announced it’s headliner. And, of course, we have some podcast news, including Saturday’s Local Business Spotlight with a couple who are foster parents!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Anyhow, as I said, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Monday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a stabbing incident took place at the Walmart on Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported that a conflict involving three males escalated when a female suspect stabbed one of them. The suspects, including the stabber, fled in a red sedan. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was hospitalized. The police are searching for two females and one male in this incident.

In transportation news, Maryland is set to receive over $213 million from federal funds to replace its aging fleet of light rail vehicles. This funding, part of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, will rejuvenate the state’s public transit system. Maryland will contribute an additional $90 million, with the total project estimated at $450 million. This follows recent demands from the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition for the Red Line project to be served by light rail. It also follows two weeks when the MTA pulled all the light rail cars out of service to fix a problem.

Maryland has been ranked as the third most educated state in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s annual ranking. The state stands out for its percentage of graduate or professional degree holders and its enactment of a free statewide community college program. Virginia also featured prominently in the rankings. The Washington, D.C., metro area was ranked third among metros for educational attainment. Not too bad!

In sports, the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, announced their 2024 promotional schedule and the sale of single-game tickets. The season will kick off on April 5th against the Reading Fightin Phils. The schedule includes new weekly promotions, bobblehead giveaways, and family-friendly events. Highlights include “Gotta Have Faith Fridays” and “Sunday Family FunDay.” And of course, an Annapolis favorite– Navy Night where the Academy releases 1000 plebes for the first time of the summer–always a great night!

Lastly, the Maryland State Fair has announced its schedule, running for three weekends during the summer– Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 22nd through September 8th. Pop group Big Time Rush will headline the 2024 Live! ON TRACK! Concert series during the fair’s last weekend. General admission lawn tickets for the concert, which include fair admission, will be on sale starting Friday.

