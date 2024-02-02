Daily News Brief | February 2, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

More financial woes surface for Register of Wills Erica Griswold. InGrano is expanding yet again–yes a third location. PLAY Airlines has a VERY special deal to Europe from BWI but only for a few days. CERT has an opportunity to really help your community with an upcoming training weekend. Pod news about our bonus pods and a Local Business Spotlight with Wildberry Farm + Market!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 2nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Big decisions are to be made this morning right after this releases up in Gobbler’s Knob, PA. Phil comes out of his hole at 7:28 am to let us know when we can expect to see spring! Now, he has only been right 39% of the time, and George’s record is a lot better than that, so get the scoop right here, right now! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Capital did a follow-up story on the indictment of our Register of Wills, Erica Griswold, who is facing legal challenges following her indictment last week for allegedly cashing a beneficiary’s check. Griswold, who manages the agency responsible for overseeing the financial interests and estates of deceased residents, has been accused of misconduct in office, misappropriation by fiduciary, and theft, specifically relating to a $6,645 check meant for a beneficiary’s inheritance tax. This indictment follows a history of financial disputes involving Griswold, who has faced over $30,000 in judgments since 2003. Despite these challenges, Griswold, elected in 2022 , continues to serve in her role with an annual salary of $146,117.91. A status conference for her case is scheduled for April 12.

In business news, In Grano, a renowned bistro in Annapolis, is expanding with a new location at the historic Maryland Inn, formerly home to the King of France Tavern. Known for its artisanal Italian cuisine and commitment to locally sourced ingredients, In Grano’s new establishment will offer a to-go menu featuring craft bagels and specialty coffees. This marks a significant development for In Grano, as it revives a historic Annapolis site and continues its growth in the city. The opening date for this new location has not yet been announced.

In travel news, PLAY, an Icelandic low-cost airline, is offering a unique travel opportunity with stopovers in Iceland at no extra cost. This feature allows passengers to visit two countries in one trip while flying between BWI and Europe. PLAY connects travelers from BWI or Washington to over 30 European destinations, enabling them to extend their stay in Iceland for up to 10 days. To promote this new service, PLAY is offering discounted fares from February 1 through February 6, with $99 flights to Iceland and $129 flights to several European cities. This initiative provides travelers an affordable way to explore Iceland’s natural wonders and other European destinations. And keep in mind that PLAY is a low-cost carrier, so there are likely some additional charges to be expected. But still a tremendous value!

If you want a way to help out your community, listen up. Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced dates for its upcoming 20-hour CERT Basic Training class. Scheduled for March 1-3, 2024, at the Fire Training Academy in Millersville, the course aims to train volunteers in emergency response skills. Participants completing the training will receive a nationally recognized certification and can join Anne Arundel-Annapolis CERT to support the County Office of Emergency Management during disasters. Registration and further details are available online at aaacert.org.

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Wildberry Farm on Saturday at noon. And hopefully, this weekend, but if not by Monday, there will be a discussion on paying for college with the Secretary of Higher Education for Maryland!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Fresh, who is another small white dog. He is a five-year-old, incredibly well-mannered and well-behaved Shih Tzu mix. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and video, and get all the information on how to adopt Fresh in time for the Super Bowl!

And again, don't forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 366 days this year- all without a paywall. It's perfect for keeping up with the weekend's news since we don't release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday.

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

