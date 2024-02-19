Daily News Brief | February 19, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

The Annapolis Police will host the NAACP for meetings for the rest of the year to help bridge the divide between police and the Black community. County schools will no longer issue Chromebooks to all. A counselor and an administrator were honored for their work. St. John;’s College launched a new website with all the books of their alumni and faculty. Canines and Crosstreks with Penny the cool little dachshund. And more!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is off today, but will be back next week with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, February 19th, 2024

If you missed the Live Arts Maryland show with Paul Shaffer–you missed a terrific one! To Ernie and Crew–well done! And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter.

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

In Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Police Department held a press conference on Friday to announce that the NAACP will hold its 2024 monthly meetings at the police station. They say that this is a significant step towards bridging the longstanding divide between law enforcement and the Black community. This initiative, led by NAACP chapter president Rev. Rickey Nelson Jones and Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson, is considered a move to foster mutual understanding and address community needs through social policing. The first meeting is scheduled for March 16th.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools, facing financial constraints and a high rate of damaged Chromebooks, is revising its student Chromebook program. Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, Chromebooks will be retained at schools rather than being provided for home use. Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell emphasized that despite these changes, necessitated by the expiration of ESSER grants, students will still have access to devices through a loaner program. To support families in need, the Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering a free Chromebook program, made possible through a grant from the county and state.

The Maryland School Counselor Association has recognized Katelyn Sas of Old Mill Middle School South as its Middle School Counselor of the Year and Lindsay Drager, Virtual Academy Principal, as its Administrator of the Year. This acknowledgment during National School Counseling Week highlights the critical role of counselors and administrators in supporting student wellbeing and academic success.

St. John’s College, known for its Great Books curriculum and campuses in Annapolis and Santa Fe, has launched BooksbyJohnnies.com. This innovative online platform showcases over 1,000 works by faculty and alumni, including award-winning and critically acclaimed books across various genres. The college’s unique educational approach, which emphasizes reading and discussing great books, is reflected in the diverse range of works featured. The website offers curated collections and a searchable database, allowing visitors to explore and connect with the literary contributions of the St. John’s College community.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Penny the cool dachshund. Hopefully you have some room in your heart for her. If you missed it, go back and have a listen–and check out the video!

On Saturday, we spoke with Connie Cooper at Hope For All in Glen Burnie–doing great things for people transitioning from homelessness to a home! Give that a listen and help them out if you can!

OK, that's a wrap

Ann Covington and her Money Monday Report are taking the day off just like the banks and government, but she'll be back next Monday for sure. However, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you're going to find!

