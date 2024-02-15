Daily News Brief | February 15, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Police are investigating an armed home invasion. Legislators are considering a bill to clip the greedy wings of Ticketmaster. Annapolis has hired a new Community Services employee. Make your appointment to donate blood on Saturday at the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive. And, some pod news about our local business spotlight on Saturday with Hope for All!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 15th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

As always, an amazing dinner at Cafe Normandie! And a special thanks to Tatiana and the Chef for hooking me up with some Onion Soup Gratinee despite it being a set menu! You guys rock! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Yesterday morning, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a home invasion on Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn Park. Around 9:30 a.m., a suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s and 6’5” tall, entered a residence uninvited, assaulted the occupants, and attempted to use a knife. Although no injuries were reported, the suspect, who fled the scene on foot, caused damage to the property. Police have not yet located the suspect.

In legislative news, Maryland lawmakers are reviewing a groundbreaking bill, SB 539/ HB 701, aimed at revamping the live event ticketing market. This bill mandates all-in pricing, caps ticket resale prices at their original value, and restricts resale site fees to 10%. It also enforces ticket transferability, bans speculative tickets, and requires resellers to share contact information for ticket buyers in case of event changes. Supported by a ton of artists and venues, Laura Price, Marketing Director for Rams Head On Stage, was at the State House yesterday testifying for it. Now we see if our elected peeps have the political will to tell Ticketmaster to go shove it or not.

Annapolis City Manager Michael Mallinoff has hired Iesha Young to lead the Office of Community Services. Young, with her extensive background in community engagement and healthcare access, takes over a five-person department responsible for community outreach, social work, and managing community grants, among other duties. This office, established in 2022, addresses critical needs in underserved communities, including healthcare, job training, and mental health resources. Young, who is currently pursuing a Master’s in Healthcare Administration, will begin her new role today and will earn $102,000

Finally, the Annapolis community is gearing up for the 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive, scheduled for February 17th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. This annual event, held in memory of journalist Wendi Winters, who was tragically killed in the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting, encourages community members to donate blood. With VERY few appointment slots remaining, the drive is a tribute to Wendi’s legacy of community service and has become a vital part of local life-saving efforts. Those interested in participating can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross at RedCross.org and use the code ForWendi

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re talking with Hope for All. This is a new discovery for me that is doing some great work in helping out those transitioning from homelessness!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

