Daily News Brief | February 14, 2024

Gas-powered leaf blowers are outlawed in the City of Annapolis. Annapolis wants your bird photos, but they don’t want your AirBNB. St. John’s College announced that Annapolis President Nora Demleitner will become the President for BOTH campuses. Frontier Airlines is launching a business class with perks. And, of course, we have some podcast news, including Saturday’s Local Business Spotlight with Hope for All–a wonderful charity in Glen Burnie.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Happy Lent and Happy Valentine’s Day. I am psyched–headed to Cafe Normandie tonight for some of the best food in town! Yumm. Anyhow, as I said, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

In Annapolis, the City Council passed significant legislation affecting the community. They approved an ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers, following complaints about noise and environmental concerns. This ban will take effect on December 30, with a fine of $100 for initial offenses, escalating to $200 for repeated violations.

In a separate move, the council imposed a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental licenses–AKA Air BNB and VBRO, aiming to regulate the market and close loopholes in existing legislation. Current license holders will not be affected by this moratorium, which is set to end either one year after enactment or upon the passage of new legislation.

In a celebration of National Bird Feeding Month, Annapolis has launched the “Fowl Play: Bird Photo Contest,” inviting the public to submit bird photographs. This contest, sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited, features various prizes across different age categories and aims to promote bird conservation. An artist reception and photo exhibition at the City Hall art gallery are planned as part of the event.

St. John’s College announced significant leadership changes. Nora Demleitner, previously the Annapolis campus president, has been appointed as the collegewide president, overseeing operations at both the Annapolis and Santa Fe campuses. J. Walter Sterling, an alumnus and faculty member, has been named the president of the Santa Fe campus. These appointments follow a rigorous search process involving multiple stakeholders and will take effect following the retirement of current president Mark Roosevelt.

Finally, Frontier Airlines has introduced BizFares, a new program targeting business travelers. This program bundles various services, including a carry-on bag, a premium seat, and flexible booking options, into a single fare. Frontier is also expanding its network with new nonstop flights from BWI Airport to business hubs like Charlotte, Chicago Midway, and Detroit. The airline has seen significant growth at BWI, with a 131% increase in passengers from 2021 to 2022. BizFares is available through Frontier’s website FlyFrontier.com

