Daily News Brief | February 13, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

A prison guard has been indicted. St. Anne’s School of Annapolis has a new Head of School. The Anne Arundel County Library is looking for a student to become a member of the Board of Trustees. The Annapolis Film Society will be screening a documentary tonight at Maryland Hall called God & Country. And Ticket Tuesday has Rams Head Music, Live Arts Music, and food for you!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Hey Maryland weather–make up your darned mind. Either be winter..or be spring. You can’t have it both ways! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

In Jessup, Maryland, Ajee Xavier Myers, a corrections officer at the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women, faces indictment over an alleged romantic relationship with an inmate. Charged with misconduct in office, Myers, employed since late 2020, is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with an inmate currently serving time for assault. The indictment includes evidence from recorded phone calls, security footage, and witness accounts, detailing incidents of favoritism and misconduct, including attempts to deliver food to the inmate and sending lewd photos. Myers, who denied the allegations, appeared in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, with a status conference scheduled for April 5.

Connie Coker was officially installed as the Head of School at St. Anne’s School of Annapolis in a ceremony at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church. Marking the school’s 30th anniversary, the event celebrated Coker’s appointment following a nationwide search. She began in the administration in 2019 and served as Associate Head for three years. Coker expressed her commitment to leading the school with joy, passion, empathy, and strength, emphasizing the importance of the school community in her role.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library Board of Trustees is seeking a high school junior or senior to serve as a student member. This position offers a unique opportunity for young people to learn about board governance and contribute to the library’s services for teenagers. The board, comprising volunteers from various backgrounds, will vote on the new member in May, with the term starting in August. This initiative follows the successful inclusion of Linda Gayle as the inaugural student member. Interested candidates can apply through the library’s website.

The Annapolis Film Society, in collaboration with the Annapolis Film Festival, is screening the documentary “God & Country” at the Bowen Theater in Maryland Hall. Directed by Dan Partland and produced by Rob Reiner, this film examines Christian Nationalism and its impact on both democracy and the Christian faith. Featuring insights from religious leaders and scholars, the documentary is intended to provoke thought and discussion on faith and political identity. The screening is scheduled for February 13, 2024, at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media, with tickets currently available.

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. I just peeked and we’re just below 13,000 subscribers! WOW! Thank you! Let’s keep going, so if you can–give it a mention to a friend, neighbor or colleague, it’d be much appreciated. There is a link right here in the show notes, and feel free to forward it too. And remember it’s free, it’s short and sweet. and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and Rams Head on Stage came through again! Three choices–each for a pair of tickets in our most awesome seats! Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins on the 22nd–that’s a Thursday. Time Loves a Hero, a Little Feat Tribute on Friday the 23rd, or The Wolves of Glendals on Saturday the 24th! You want ’em, get in touch and ask–and ye may shall receive. And be sure to check out the shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. And as a bonus, today we have a gift to EVERYONE from Live Arts Maryland. As we told you they are bringing in Paul Shaffer (Letterman’s longtime band leader) and his band to Annapolis on February 17th! We did a bonus pod with Paul last week. And if you go to LiveArtsMD.org and grab some tickets to the show, use the code EOA25 when you check out and save 25%. Sweet! And to really sweeten things up a $50 gift card for some awesome steaks at Ruth’s Chris Steak House courtesy of Annapolis Restaurant Week. Lots up for grabs today so get in touch with me and we’ll pick some winners!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now, hang tight because we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

