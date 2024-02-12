Daily News Brief | February 12, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Forner Governor Larry Hogan is running for Senate. Anne Arundel County bought the old Giant in Edgewater and will be building a new recreation center. The Souper Bowl was a great success for the Light House. Leadership Anne Arundel is looking for new leaders. Canines and Crosstreks with Hercules and Dr. John Martin. And a bonus pod with Paul Shaffer of Letterman fame!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, February 12th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I have probably watched 30 of the 58 Super Bowls and that game had to be one of the best games ever. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their consecutive win!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Former Governor Larry Hogan has launched a surprising bid for the U.S. Senate, joining the race just before the filing deadline. Hogan, a Republican known for his bipartisan approach during his 2015-2023 governorship, is emphasizing the need for collaborative legislation in Washington, a significant shift from his earlier disinterest in a Senate role. The race is heating up with key Democrats like U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also vying for the seat.

In Anne Arundel County, a new community recreational center is in the works, with the county executive, Steuart Pittman, announcing the purchase of the former Giant Food property in Edgewater. This initiative aims to transform the 5-acre site into an indoor recreation facility, responding to long-standing public demand. The Department of Recreation and Parks is spearheading the project, planning public engagements to shape the future use of this center. With funding requested for its design and renovation in the FY25 Capital budget, the County looks forward to repurposing the vacant store into a community hub.

Meanwhile, Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), is seeking nominations for their New Leaders Breakfast Celebration, scheduled for May 2, 2024, at Carrol’s Creek Café in Annapolis. This annual event honors individuals who have recently assumed executive roles in various sectors within Anne Arundel County. Nominees, not necessarily LAA graduates, should have commenced their leadership positions between March 2023 and March 2024. Nominations are open until March 15, 2024, with selected honorees to be notified by the end of March. To nominate a new leader, leadershipaa.org

And while the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bow, the Light House won the Souper Bowl. The annyal fundraiser sponsored by Heritage Baptist Church was a resounding success with more than 200 people attending, $8000 raised for the Light House! And they are holding online donations open through February 19th. SO if you’d like to donate, head to heritageloves.com and a window will pop up. I just di before bed last night.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Hercules and Dr. John Martin. Hopefully you have some room in your heart for Hercules and if you are over 60–go get one of those free vascular screenings. If you missed it, go back and have a listen–and check out the video!

On Saturday, we spoke with Bo at Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating or CRAB which was fantastic. And we also dropped a bonus pod with Paul Shaffer of Letterman fame and Ernie Green from Live Arts Maryland about this incredible show happening on Saturday at Maryland Hall– so do give that a listen as well–oh and by the way, EOA25 will save you r25% on those tickets!

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today's Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report. And, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

