Local News

Craig Kates Joins MacKenzie Commercial as VP in Annapolis Office

Craig Kates has joined MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC, the full-service brokerage division of The MacKenzie Companies, LLC, as Vice President working in the company’s Annapolis, Maryland office. Formerly Vice President, Director, Tenant Advisory Services, KLNB, Kates has more than 11 years of experience in the commercial real estate brokerage sector.

In his new role, Kates will work with companies on all aspects of their commercial office, warehouse/industrial and retail real estate requirements in the greater Maryland, Northern Virginia, and District of Columbia region. This includes providing strategic real estate advice and guidance to companies looking to enter into or expand within the DMV area. Kates’ specialty is advising companies ranging from early growth stage entities to established mid-tier companies to firms with a national presence. He also works with non-profit organizations, breweries, companies engaged in the medical and healthcare industry, as well as veteran, women, and minority-owned companies. Kates will also formulate and strengthen relationships with individual property owners, private equity investment groups, lenders, the real estate brokerage community and other stakeholders.

His commercial real estate experience also includes handling tenant advisory services for ROSSI Commercial Real Estate and investment sales for Marcus & Millichap. Kates also spent nearly a decade delivering on-air highlights and features as a sport anchor and reporter in network affiliate television. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics/Political Science from Emory University and is a member and serves on the Board of Directors for Future Leaders & Young Entrepreneurs.    

“MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services provides the ideal platform, including a full complement of in-house marketing services and market research support, that will enable me to reach my full potential in the commercial real estate industry,” stated Craig Kates. “My clients are successful because they produce products or provide services that improve a situation, and my role is to place them in a real estate environment that contributes to this process. At MacKenzie, I will be surrounded and supported by like-minded professionals that I can learn from, bounce ideas off and take my career to the next level.”      

“Craig is an extremely well-rounded and highly-respected professional with a big personality that makes MacKenzie better,” stated Scott Wimbrow, President and Principal, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “His talents and wide-ranging business relationships add another layer of diversity and variety to our talented team of brokerage professionals and we are certain that he will continue to add significant value to the clients he serves, as well as our company.”

Business Local News
