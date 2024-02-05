February 5, 2024
Local News

CRAB Adds Two to Board of Directors

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), a leader in Adaptive Boating and therapeutic recreation on Chesapeake Bay, has announced the addition of George Schulze and Keith Misner to its Board of Directors. “The CRAB Board is very pleased to have George and Keith join the team at this exciting time in our history. Their leadership and guidance will be valuable as we build and operate from the premier adaptive boating center in the country,” commented CRAB Board Chairman Jim Nolan.  

George Schulze was on the CRAB Board of Directors from 2020-2021 before moving out of state. CRAB looks forward to his return to Annapolis and his home on Spa Creek. George has felt a strong personal affinity with CRAB’s mission after suffering an accident that led to several surgeries, leaving him with some nerve damage to his knee. “The joy that boating brings to CRAB’s guests is a constant,” said George.

George enjoyed a successful 42-year career in the hi-tech industry, including senior management positions with KPMG Consulting and OpenText.  

Keith Misner(L) and George Schulze (R)

Keith Misner has lived in Annapolis for more than 30 years and is active on the Board of Directors of The Buoniconti Fund, which supports The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.  Keith is an at-large member of the Annapolis Yacht Club Board of Governors. Keith has over 35 years of national commercial real estate experience with success in investment sales, asset management, and development in public and private owner/investor firms and major service providers. Keith is an active member of the National Multifamily Housing Council and an Urban Land Institute member. “My father was paralyzed in a car accident in the 1980s, and we were a very active family that worked hard to support and encourage everyone we met with paralysis to enjoy life,” remarked Keith.

Officers elected for 2024 are Jim Nolan, Chairman; Beth Rossman, Vice Chair/Secretary; Will Crump, Treasurer; and David Hankey, Immediate-Past Chair serving for one year.

