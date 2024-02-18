February 18, 2024
Local News

Counselor and Principal Honored by MD School Counselor Assn.

The Maryland School Counselor Association (MSCA) recently named Old Mill Middle School South school counselor Katelyn Sas as its Middle School Counselor of the Year and Virtual Academy Principal Lindsay Drager as its Administrator of the Year.

The honors, announced at the outset of National School Counseling week, speak to the lengths to which counselors and administrators go to assist students with their social and emotional wellness.

“School counselors and administrators play key roles in helping every student develop a sense of belonging that is necessary for them to grow and succeed,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “I am proud of the work each of our counselors and administrators do every day in this regard, and especially proud of our honorees this year.”

MSCA has been a division of the American School Counselor Association for more than half a century and provides opportunities for professional development, networking and advocacy on behalf of counselors and students. It promotes the implementation of school counseling programs that are based on data-informed decision-making and include developmentally appropriate curriculum focused on the mindset and behaviors all students need for post-secondary readiness and success.

“Each year, the School Counselor of the Year programs shows us what the research tells us – that school counselors have a significant impact on students’ academic achievement, social emotional development, and plans for life after graduation,” ASCA Executive Director Jill Cook said in announcing the awards.

The honorees will receive their awards during a ceremony at MSCA’s spring conference next month.

