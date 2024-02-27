Community Grants Deadline Extended

The City of Annapolis has extended the application period for community grants to March 4. The grants are available to any Annapolis 501(C)3 organization with a Certificate of Good Standing from the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. The application portal will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024. Final decisions will be announced after the passage of the City’s FY 2025 budget in July of 2024.

Priority for grant funding will be given to organizations that provide support for day-to-day operational expenses or capital expenses (examples include property, construction, remodeling, facility expansion, or purchase of equipment).

“City government can do a lot of good meeting resident needs. But, with a little help, local organizations already helping communities can do great,” said City Manager Michael Mallinoff. “We encourage community nonprofits to apply today.”

The Office of Community Services and the Finance Office will process the grant applications and forward the list of potential grantees to the Annapolis City Council for consideration as part of the FY 2025 City Budget.

In FY 2024, the Council allocated a total of $370,750. Those monies will be distributed to organizations in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $28,000.

https://www.annapolis.gov/2004/FY-2024-Community-Grant-Application.

