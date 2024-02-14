February 14, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Chiefs Win Super Bowl; Light House Wins SOUPer Bowl

Volunteer Ketta Hannon of Annapolis serves chili to Jennifer Pope, also of Annapolis, at Heritage Baptist’s 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Homeless Prevention Center.

Hours before the NFL Championship kickoff, approximately 200 people filled the dining hall at Heritage Baptist Church for the 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center. Volunteers from the church and community ladled soups prepared by Chef Zachary Pope for this donation-only lunch that supports the homeless in Annapolis and surrounding areas.

Guests in attendance and online donors contributed $8000 to the Light House. This total was just short of the $8500 goal, but organizers are confident that online giving, which remains open until Monday, February 19, will push the total across the goal line. To support the work of the Light House, go to heritageloves.com/souper-bowl-2024 and select “SOUPer Bowl” from the “Reason for Giving” menu. One hundred percent of the money donated goes to the Light House.

Heritage Baptist Church is an affiliate congregational partner of the Light House, offering support and resources throughout the year. For more information, see heritageloves.com

