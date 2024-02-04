February 4, 2024
Chesapeake Arts Center Offers Programming for Black History Month

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) has introduced a vibrant celebration in honor of Black History Month—a time to recognize the profound contributions of Black culture to the United States. Through two captivating gallery exhibitions and two engaging educational programs, CAC extends a warm invitation to our community neighbors and visitors to delve into the artistic essence of Black culture and history.

Exhibitions:

CapturedSpiritsinMotion– a solo exhibition by Jeffrey S. Felten-Green at the Hal Gomer Gallery. Known for his art described as “vibrant, engaging, and organic,” Jeffrey rejects forced creativity in favor of spontaneity and authenticity. From African-inspired paintings to political artworks and folk pieces, his diverse collection mirrors a fusion of inﬂuences and personal values. Jeffrey’s art is a narrative journey—cleverly ﬂipping standard narratives to offer fresh perspectives. Each piece, much like raising children, is nurtured with care, resulting in works that bring joy and share his unique storytelling approach.

This exhibition is on view in the Hal Gomer Gallery from January10-February29,2024.

Artist Reception on February 1st from 6-8pm.

CreativeFreedom: CelebratingBlackHistoryMonth– a compelling group exhibition spotlighting the artistic prowess of 15 local Black artists at Gallery 194. Aligned with this year’s Black History Month theme, ‘African Americans and the Arts,’ the showcase magniﬁes the diverse contributions of Black American artists across visual and performing arts, music, cultural and societal movements, and activism. This exhibition offers a vivid portrayal of creativity and cultural signiﬁcance.

This exhibition is on view in the Hal Gomer Gallery from January 29 – March 3, 2024.

Artist Reception on February 22ndfrom 6-8pm.

EducationalPrograms:

Stories&ArtintheGalleries– A bilingual family program designed for children ages 2-6 and their caregivers. Enjoy the enchanting story of Alma’sArtand participates in a painting activity on February 24th from 10-10:45am. Thanks to the generous support of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority, this program is completely free.

MiniMakers– CAC’s newest FREE bilingual early art education program. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am to 12 pm, Mini Makers offers a play-based curriculum for students aged 3.5-5. Led by our wonderful instructor, Columbia native Lorena Solano. This program provides a safe and supportive environment for young learners to explore and create while developing vital skills such as idea generation, problem solving, and social skills. The generosity of the Kathy and Jerry Wood Foundation makes this program possible.

For more information please visit www.chesapeakearts.org

