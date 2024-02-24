Charting Careers Students Take Part in a Wealth of Enriching Experiences

February 24, 2024
Charting Careers, an Annapolis-based organization, has launched several initiatives to engage local youth in enriching experiences. In collaboration with the Annapolis Maritime Museum, the Navigating TIDES program is conducting creative workshops at ArtFarm Studios. These workshops, focusing on visual arts, sculpture, and music production, are part of a strategic partnership involving Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families, Kenny Starkes from the Hood2Good Movement, and ArtFarm Studios.

Additionally, Charting Careers arranged for a group of Annapolis High School students to attend a special screening of “The Color Purple.” This opportunity, facilitated by the Annapolis Chapter of The Links and Dr. Debra Hardy-Cartwright, aligns with the organization’s mission to empower and inspire youth. Ashley Mackell, the Education Director of Charting Careers, noted the film’s themes of resilience and empowerment echoed the organization’s objectives.

In another educational effort, Charting Careers organized a field trip to Washington D.C. and the U.S. Capitol for middle and high school students. This trip, according to Executive Director Erin Snell, was intended to enhance students’ understanding of history and government, fostering leadership skills.

The organization expressed gratitude to its donors, sponsors, mentors, and volunteers, highlighting the community’s role in supporting these educational initiatives. Charting Careers, which assists over 450 students, parents, and caregivers annually, offers a range of programs, including after-school mentoring, college/career readiness, and community impact projects.

Lastly, Charting Careers has been named the sole beneficiary of The Rotary Club of Annapolis Black Tie and Diamonds Gala, scheduled for March 9 at the Graduate Hotel. The community is encouraged to support the organization by purchasing event tickets and raffle tickets, available at AnnapolisRotary.org or ChartingCareers.org.

Close Menu