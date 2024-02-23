Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024

Today, we’re speaking with Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, and we delve into the delicious details of Annapolis Restaurant Week.

Annapolis Restaurant Week has been a culinary tradition for over sixteen years, and it’s all about supporting our local eateries during the off-season. It’s not just a dining experience; it’s a fun-filled way to savor mouthwatering meals, save some bucks, break free from your routine, and relish quality time with loved ones.

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with wallet-friendly prices and discover why Annapolis Restaurant Week is a must-attend event for foodies.

Kicking off on February 24th, this nine-day food fest runs until Sunday, March 3rd, showcasing more than 40 of the Annapolis area’s finest restaurants. Each participating eatery will roll out special offerings, including 2-course breakfasts, 2-course lunches, and three-course dinners.

Many locations might even surprise you with bonus treats like 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or unique specialty drinks.

It’s time to indulge, enjoy, and support local!

Have a listen!

