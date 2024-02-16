February 16, 2024
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Four Occasions to Try Out Your New Recipes Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 23rd Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024 The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week How To Build Your Own Cannabis Facility From The Ground Up?
Local News

Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024

Today, we’re speaking with Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, and we delve into the delicious details of Annapolis Restaurant Week

Annapolis Restaurant Week has been a culinary tradition for over sixteen years, and it’s all about supporting our local eateries during the off-season. It’s not just a dining experience; it’s a fun-filled way to savor mouthwatering meals, save some bucks, break free from your routine, and relish quality time with loved ones.

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with wallet-friendly prices and discover why Annapolis Restaurant Week is a must-attend event for foodies.

Kicking off on February 24th, this nine-day food fest runs until Sunday, March 3rd, showcasing more than 40 of the Annapolis area’s finest restaurants. Each participating eatery will roll out special offerings, including 2-course breakfasts, 2-course lunches, and three-course dinners.

Many locations might even surprise you with bonus treats like 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or unique specialty drinks.

It’s time to indulge, enjoy, and support local!

Have a listen!

Links:

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Local News Podcast
Previous Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

 Next Article

Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 23rd

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu