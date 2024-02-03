Best Spanish Podcasts to Tune Into in 2024

Podcasts were once considered a snippet of radio, but they have evolved into something much more modern – simply better.

There is no denying that the trend of podcasts picked up back in 2020 when the pandemic shook the world. Not only did streaming services generally benefit from it, but podcasts have grown exponentially since then. We can easily mark the pandemic as the year for the recognition of podcasts making it into what it is today.

Like many things that took the hype during COVID, their relevancy has dived, and much of what we witnessed then is sparsely seen today. However, the podcasts remain constant in this fight for entertainment and it is as if it is only here to become more massive in the coming years – and even for the Spanish market. Well, especially for the Spanish audience.

There are several Spanish podcasts that one may not have heard of, but they are absolutely divine pieces.

With time, we have found several amazing podcasts that you might be missing out on and we will be unearthing these best Spanish podcasts you MUST tune into now! You have our word, they will add value to your life.

Before we dive in, however, we would like you to have the right internet connection in place too. How do they connect? You might wonder. But to tune into the podcasts, you need to have a steady internet connection, so that they stream smoothly.

Therefore, your internet is just as crucial. To enjoy these podcasts to the fullest, subscribe to the right provider, such as Spectrum. So, don’t hold up any longer! Spectrum servicio al cliente en Español (for Spanish speakers) and get assistance in finding the best plans for your household.

Once sorted, it is time to enjoy the following best Spanish podcasts!

1. La Biblioteca de Alejandría

Are you someone who enjoys strange stories and phenomena that no one really understands? The ones that keep you thinking about them even after long hours? Yeap, you are thinking it right! They are all odd, and unusual. You need to listen!

2. TED en Español

If you are a fan of TED Talks, then as a Spanish speaker, you have got your version! Hear all the world’s best leaders, and creators share their life experiences and come across all the expansive ideas – all in Spanish. From mathematics to science, to the tangles of love, you will find it all here.

3. Explicador

Want to hear the news instead of watching? Or to avoid the gruesome video representation at times – it is best to listen to the daily updates. So Explicador is what you can turn to.

4. Latino Studies

As someone who would be interested in history and understanding the cultures, Latino Studies needs to be on your podcast list. Here, you can find out all about Latin America. From politics to geography, to culture, you can find it all here.

It has 250 episodes and you will learn something new every time!

5. Latinx Therapy

Mental health still seems to be wrapped around a stigma in the Latin community. However, Latinx Therapy is working to break the taboo and guide the listeners towards how they can help themselves, or support any other possible victims around.

6. Universo Paralelo

Do you also enjoy the mysteries of the universe? If yes, then nothing should stop from streaming Universo Paralelo. The podcast talks about all different topics based on science. Ranging from psychology, physics, astronomy and so much more!

7. Entiende Tu Miente

If you are working on becoming emotionally stable, emotional intelligence is the way to go. Understanding your emotions, and knowing what to do about it is no less than a superpower in current times but it is achievable.

Entiende Tu Miente has a therapist, a psychology student, and a life coach guiding you through the process.

8. La Brega

How are the lives different of a Puerto Rican living in the US, and back on the island? It is more different than you can imagine. La Brega will walk you through it all by blending the storytelling of people living, and some investigative journalism.

9. Nómadas

If you are stuck at your work, it doesn’t mean you cannot get a wind of what it is like for the people traveling, and all the places afar.

Nómadas is produced by Spain’s NPRS and the listeners get taken to a different part of the world weekly. You hear the sounds, the voices, and elaborate descriptions on how it is, and what to expect.

10. Quién Are We?

Often Latinos have a hard time exploring through their lives and their identities. This podcast highlights the struggles and guides you through them all. With the host May Ortega, you will surely find this quite helpful.

Wrapping Up

And it’s a wrap on some of the best Spanish podcasts that you can tune into. If you have more suggestions, you can drop the titles in the comments below!

