Baysox Announce Coaching Staff for 2024 Season!

The Baltimore Orioles and Bowie Baysox have announced the coaching staff for the 2024 season, highlighted by manager Roberto Mercado.

Mercado takes over for his first season as Bowie skipper in 2024 – officially becoming the 17th manager in Baysox franchise history. Mercado spent each of the past two seasons as manager of the Orioles High-A affiliate – the Aberdeen IronBirds. There, he led Aberdeen to a 147-120 record, including an appearance in the South Atlantic League championship series in 2022. Mercado was also honored with the Orioles organization’s Cal Ripken, Sr. Player Development Award in 2022.

Prior to the start of his professional career with the IronBirds, Mercado spent 17 years on the coaching staff at New Britain High School in Connecticut. He began as an assistant coach in 2004 before being promoted to head varsity coach in 2011. Mercado helped lead New Britain to its first three conference championships since 1984. In addition to coaching the New Britain baseball team, Mercado served as the Dean of Students for over 18 years. He also spent time as an assistant coach of the Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod Baseball League from 2014-2022 and was a coach in the Goodwill Series, where high school baseball players from the United States competed overseas in both Australia and New Zealand in 2017 and 2018.

2024 Baysox Pitching Coach Austin Meine joins Mercado in the move from High-A Aberdeen. Meine served as the IronBirds pitching coach in 2023, where he helped Aberdeen post the third-lowest ERA (3.81) and second-most strikeouts (1,363) across the South Atlantic League. He previously spent two seasons on staff at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he guided the 49ers to the two highest single-season strikeout totals in program history. Meine has also worked on staff at the Premier Pitching and Performance facility in Missouri. He pitched collegiately at Lindenwood University.

Josh Bunselmeyer will serve as the Baysox Hitting Coach in 2024 after filling the same role for the Orioles Single-A affiliate, the Delmarva Shorebirds, last season. This will be Bunselmeyer’s fifth season in the Orioles system after also spending the previous three campaigns as a hitting coach in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League. He played three seasons in the Independent Frontier League following a collegiate playing career at Saint Louis University.

Chase Sebby joins the Baysox staff as the Fundamentals Coach in 2024. Sebby was the fundamentals coach in Aberdeen last season and was a development coach within the Orioles organization in 2022. Sebby played collegiately as a catcher at Cypress College and Ball State.

A familiar face returns to Bowie, as Development Coach Billy Facteau rejoins the Baysox staff in 2024. Facteau was the development coach in Aberdeen last season but began his professional coaching career as a development coach on the Baysox staff in 2022. Prior to his first stint with Bowie, Facteau first served in the Orioles organization as a technology intern.

Athletic Trainer Julio Ibarra is set to join the Bowie staff. 2024 will be Ibarra’s fifth season in the Orioles organization, previously spending two seasons as Head Athletic Trainer in Delmarva and as an Athletic Trainer in the Dominican Summer League.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Sam Sauer returns to Bowie after serving in the same capacity for the Baysox last season. Prior to joining the Orioles organization, Sauer garnered experience as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach in the Miami Marlins organization, in addition to IMG Academy and Wichita State.

The Baysox open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5 against the Reading Fightin Phils, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Prince George’s Stadium. Ticket plans and group offers for the 2024 season are currently on sale. For more information, fans can call (301) 805-6000 or visit us online at Baysox.com.

