February 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 23rd Watershed Stewards Academy announces the 2024 Watershed Steward Certification Course Three Suspects Still At Large in Crofton Armed Carjacking Attempted Robbery and Fraud Thwarted at Annapolis Wawa Recommendations To Boost Your Earnings While Playing Online Slot 
Local News

Attempted Robbery and Fraud Thwarted at Annapolis Wawa

On the morning of February 5, 2024, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the Wawa store located at 321 Buschs Frontage Road following an attempted robbery and fraud incident. The store’s manager reported receiving a phone call at around 3:30 a.m. from a man falsely claiming to represent Wawa. The caller deceived her into believing that the company owed an overdue bill, instructing her to withdraw funds from the store’s safe and deposit them into a nearby Exxon station’s Bitcoin machine.

Fortunately, an Exxon employee alerted the manager to the potential scam before transferring money. However, while returning to Wawa, the manager was confronted by an unidentified male who attempted to seize the money. She managed to keep the cash and escape from the assailant, who subsequently fled the scene.

Described as a white male in his 40s, heavyset, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, the suspect remains at large.

The police are actively investigating the case and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-6145 or through the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Recommendations To Boost Your Earnings While Playing Online Slot 

 Next Article

Three Suspects Still At Large in Crofton Armed Carjacking

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu