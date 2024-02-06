Attempted Robbery and Fraud Thwarted at Annapolis Wawa

On the morning of February 5, 2024, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the Wawa store located at 321 Buschs Frontage Road following an attempted robbery and fraud incident. The store’s manager reported receiving a phone call at around 3:30 a.m. from a man falsely claiming to represent Wawa. The caller deceived her into believing that the company owed an overdue bill, instructing her to withdraw funds from the store’s safe and deposit them into a nearby Exxon station’s Bitcoin machine.

Fortunately, an Exxon employee alerted the manager to the potential scam before transferring money. However, while returning to Wawa, the manager was confronted by an unidentified male who attempted to seize the money. She managed to keep the cash and escape from the assailant, who subsequently fled the scene.

Described as a white male in his 40s, heavyset, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, the suspect remains at large.

The police are actively investigating the case and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-6145 or through the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

