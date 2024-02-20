February 20, 2024
Applications Being Accepted for the AACPS Candace CW Antwine Military Service Awards

The Board of Education is now accepting applications for the 2024 Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Awards, an initiative designed to provide assistance to Anne Arundel County Public Schools students who enlist in the military after graduation.

The monetary awards are given each May in honor of Ms. Antwine, a Navy veteran who served on the Board of Education from 2018 until her death in 2021, to AACPS students who have made a similar commitment by enlisting to serve in the United States military upon graduation. They assist awardees with initial expenses related to enlisting, including basic training supplies, and aims to remove financial barriers to military service.

Six graduating seniors have earned awards over the last two years.

Applications for this year’s award can be found online at www.aacps.org/serviceaward. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2024.

Those wishing to contribute to the funding of the awards can find a link to do so at www.aacps.org/serviceaward.

