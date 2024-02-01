February 1, 2024
Annapolis, US 49 F
Homestead Gardens
Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Raging Fire’ in its Third Masterworks Concert

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), Anne Arundel County’s largest and oldest performing arts institution, is set to present ‘Raging Fire,‘ its third Masterworks concert of Season 62. Scheduled for February 2nd and 3rd at Maryland Hall in Annapolis and February 4th at the Music Center at Strathmore, the concert features a blend of contemporary and classical music, including works by Narong Prangcharoen, Sibelius, and Tchaikovsky.

The concert will open with ‘Raging Fire’ by Thai composer Narong Prangcharoen, a piece known for its cultural fusion and commissioned by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music in 2018. Prangcharoen, a familiar name to the ASO from winning the Annapolis Charter 300 Young Composers Competition in 2008, crafts music that bridges Eastern and Western traditions.

ASO’s Artistic Director and Conductor José Luis Novo expressed excitement about the concert’s lineup, particularly for the virtuosic demands it places on the orchestra and soloists. He anticipates that ‘Raging Fire’ will captivate the audience with its energy and spirit.

The program also includes Jean Sibelius’ Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor, op. 47, featuring celebrated violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen. Recognized for her exceptional talent, Koljonen will showcase the concerto’s virtuosity and lyrical intensity. Sibelius, Finland’s most renowned composer, composed this piece during a period of national struggle for independence, and it is celebrated for its technical demands and emotional depth.

The concert concludes with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, his final complete symphony. This piece, dedicated to his nephew Vladimir Davidov, is noted for its mysterious program and connection to Tchaikovsky’s life and death. The symphony encompasses an array of emotions, from its Beethoven-inspired bassoon solo to the final movements reflecting an Eastern Orthodox memorial chant.

Tickets for the Maryland Hall performances are available on the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra website or by calling the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Students can avail of a discounted rate of $10 per ticket using the code STUDENT10. For the Strathmore performance, tickets can be purchased through the Strathmore website.

