Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade and Weekend Festivities Set for March 17th

The City of Annapolis is gearing up for its largest parade of the year, the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2024. This event is part of a weekend full of Irish-themed festivities.

The weekend’s celebrations will kick off with the Annapolis Hooley, an Irish Party at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock. This ticketed event is set for Friday, March 15, from 5 to 10 p.m. Additionally, Shamrock the Dock, a two-day concert and festival, will bring City Dock alive on Saturday and Sunday. It starts on Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m. (ticketed event), and continues on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., free and open to the public.

Sunday’s parade route begins just below Westgate Circle/Park Place, with participants lining up along Amos Garrett Boulevard. It will then proceed down West Street to Church Circle, around the circle to Main Street, and conclude at City Dock.

“The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and events in Annapolis are a tradition that signals a return to outdoor events and springtime,” said Mayor Gavin [O’]Buckley. “I always look forward to walking in the parade down Main Street. The spring and summer parades showcase our City and, especially for this parade, downtown becomes the life of the ‘paddy.’”

Produced by Naptown Events, the eleventh annual St. Patrick’s Parade will feature free shuttles from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to various locations, aiding parade-goers and participants. Parking at the stadium is available for $20 per vehicle. Further details and tickets for the Hooley and Saturday’s Shamrock the Dock can be found at www.stpatricksweekend.com.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect from March 11 to March 19, with specific areas designated as resident-only parking. For real-time updates on traffic and parking, text PADDY2024 to 38276.

John O’Leary, Naptown Events and Parade founder said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Annapolis to bring an amazing weekend of festivities and opportunity to the constituents, businesses and visitors of Annapolis. Our annual rite of Spring, the St. Patrick’s Parade Weekend, is sure to kick off the Spring season with an emphatic celebration!”

The parade not only serves as a community celebration but also supports local charities, including Warrior Events. Attendees are reminded to celebrate responsibly, especially when alcohol is involved, and to make use of designated drivers, taxis, or rideshare services.

And St. Patrick’s Day is not the only parade in town. Mark your calendars for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on April 13, the Annapolis Memorial Day Parade on May 27, the Annapolis Pride 2024 Parade and Festival on June 1, the Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival on June 22, and the City of Annapolis Independence Day Parade on July 4.

