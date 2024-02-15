Annapolis Opera to Celebrate Love in March!

Coming off of two riveting performances of Glory Denied in January, Annapolis Opera presents Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love on March 15th and 17th at Maryland Hall.

Set against the backdrop of the decadent 1980s, The Elixir of Love weaves a tale of jealousy, temptation, and the magical elixir that proves true love will find a way. Lovestruck Nemorino is head-over-heels for the beautiful television star Adina, but she has her eyes set on her dashing co-star, Belcore. Behind the scenes, a dubious “Doctor” offers up a bottle of miracles, and Nemorino buys a potion that he believes will win the girl of his dreams. But will his liquid courage win Adina’s heart? This charming romantic comedy is a delight from the first sip to the last!

For those eager to dive deeper into the captivating music behind this infectious masterpiece, join the Opera for “Donizetti and His Intoxicating Elixir of Love” on Saturday, February 24th. Hosted by Craig Kier, Annapolis Opera Artistic & Music Director, this free program is open to the public, with reservations required.

For enthusiasts of mixed drinks, mark your calendars for March 2nd when Annapolis Opera presents “Potions, Concoctions, and Cocktails.” This exclusive event is led by cocktail experts Derek Brown and Maria Bastasch, explores cocktails’ origins and evolution. The evening features engaging cocktail-making demonstrations and tasting sessions. Whether you’re a seasoned cocktail enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this event promises an unforgettable journey into the world of cocktails.

