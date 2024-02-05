Annapolis Man Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Pasadena

On the evening of February 2, 2024, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to a carjacking incident at the local Walmart on Ritchie Highway. A 69-year-old woman was threatened with a knife and forced to surrender her black 2006 Mercedes convertible sedan. The assailant then fled towards Jumpers Hole Road.

The stolen vehicle was later discovered unoccupied in Annapolis, at the intersection of Northwest Street and West Washington Street. Annapolis Police and Anne Arundel County Police detectives responded to the scene. Utilizing video surveillance footage, they identified the suspect, who was later seen returning to the Mercedes.

A brief foot chase ensued, resulting in the apprehension of the suspect, a 37-year-old Annapolis resident, who was in possession of the vehicle’s keys. The knife used in the carjacking was also recovered from within the vehicle.

