February 22, 2024
Local News

Annapolis Man, 24, Charged with Assaulting Police Officer

A 24-year-old man from Annapolis has been charged following an incident where a police officer was dragged by a vehicle. The episode occurred on Wednesday, February 21, at around 12:15 p.m. near the Liberty gas station on West Street in Annapolis.

The suspect was initially observed driving a white Infiniti with stolen registration plates. After entering and exiting the gas station, the driver, upon noticing the officer, reversed the vehicle, hitting the officer with the car’s open door. The officer was dragged several feet before falling to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene, striking another parked vehicle, and was last seen heading north on Generals Highway. Despite immediate efforts, the suspect and the vehicle were not located initially.

After examining video evidence, authorities identified the driver as a 24-year-old male from Annapolis. He was arrested in the early hours of February 22nd on the 3200 block of Gulfport Drive in Baltimore. At the time of arrest, the suspect was found to have several unrelated arrest warrants. The vehicle involved in the incident was also recovered and impounded in the same area.

The injured officer, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, has been released from the hospital.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
