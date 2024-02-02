Annapolis Kicks off Black History Month on Tuesday!

The Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, in collaboration with the Michael E. Busch Public Library in Annapolis, will present a four-part Black History Month series throughout the month of February. The events will take place between 5:30 and 8 p.m. each Tuesday at the Busch Library on West Street and are aimed at honoring and exploring the rich cultural heritage of the African American community and experience in Annapolis. The events are free and open to the public and will include a variety of speakers and perspectives as well as refreshments and a complimentary gift bag, courtesy of Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area.

“Each February, we take the time to recognize the powerful histories and cultures of African American residents of Annapolis,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Through insightful and enriching events, we hope to foster unity and understanding. I hope to see everyone at one – or all – of these events.”

Event Details:

Tuesday, February 6: Protecting and Promoting Black Culture and History, with a focus on African American Preservation and Tourism in Annapolis. At this panel discussion, featuring African American historians and local tourism industry experts, participants will delve into the significance of African American preservation and tourism in Annapolis.

Tuesday, February 13: Black Art Matters in Annapolis, with a focus on African American artists and creators who will discuss the art community in Annapolis. Explore the vibrant Annapolis arts scene with local African American artists and creatives from various genres. This deep dive into the art community promises insights and discussions about the crucial role of black art in shaping the cultural landscape.

Tuesday, February 20: The Future Black of Annapolis, where young Black Annapolitans discuss the future of Annapolis. A curated discussion by African American teens on the future of Annapolis through the unique lens of young Black voices. Gain valuable perspectives on the aspirations, challenges, and visions for the future of our City.

February 27: Black Business Legacy. Conclude the series with a celebratory event honoring Black businesses that have served Annapolis for more than 50 years. Hosted by Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, this event recognizes the lasting impact of black-owned businesses on families, communities, and the city-at-large.

Additional details:

Complimentary refreshments and small plate cuisines by a local African American chef or catering company.

Special gift bags for each guest, courtesy of event sponsor Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area.

