February 2, 2024
Annapolis, US 46 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Annapolis Kicks off Black History Month on Tuesday! Delta 8 Reviews: Cannabis Research and Potential Health Benefits For Whom Does The Bell Toll? The Johnnies Of Course!
Life In The Area

Annapolis Kicks off Black History Month on Tuesday!

The Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, in collaboration with the Michael E. Busch Public Library in Annapolis, will present a four-part Black History Month series throughout the month of February. The events will take place between 5:30 and 8 p.m. each Tuesday at the Busch Library on West Street and are aimed at honoring and exploring the rich cultural heritage of the African American community and experience in Annapolis. The events are free and open to the public and will include a variety of speakers and perspectives as well as refreshments and a complimentary gift bag, courtesy of Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area. 

“Each February, we take the time to recognize the powerful histories and cultures of African American residents of Annapolis,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Through insightful and enriching events, we hope to foster unity and understanding. I hope to see everyone at one – or all – of these events.” 

Event Details:

  • Tuesday, February 6: Protecting and Promoting Black Culture and History, with a focus on African American Preservation and Tourism in Annapolis. At this panel discussion, featuring African American historians and local tourism industry experts, participants will delve into the significance of African American preservation and tourism in Annapolis.
  • Tuesday, February 13: Black Art Matters in Annapolis, with a focus on African American artists and creators who will discuss the art community in Annapolis. Explore the vibrant Annapolis arts scene with local African American artists and creatives from various genres. This deep dive into the art community promises insights and discussions about the crucial role of black art in shaping the cultural landscape.
  • Tuesday, February 20: The Future Black of Annapolis, where young Black Annapolitans discuss the future of Annapolis. A curated discussion by African American teens on the future of Annapolis through the unique lens of young Black voices. Gain valuable perspectives on the aspirations, challenges, and visions for the future of our City.
  • February 27: Black Business Legacy.  Conclude the series with a celebratory event honoring Black businesses that have served Annapolis for more than 50 years. Hosted by Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, this event recognizes the lasting impact of black-owned businesses on families, communities, and the city-at-large.

Additional details: 

  • Complimentary refreshments and small plate cuisines by a local African American chef or catering company.
  • Special gift bags for each guest, courtesy of event sponsor Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Delta 8 Reviews: Cannabis Research and Potential Health Benefits

 Next Article

18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu