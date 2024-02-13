Annapolis Cries Fowl in Birding Contest

In honor of National Bird Feeding Month, the City of Annapolis is holding its first-ever, “Fowl Play: Bird Photo Contest,” which will run through February 29, 2024. Members of the public, of any age, are invited to submit their favorite bird photos to celebrate birding and conservation in our area.

Maryland is home to more than 450 species of birds, with more than half of those species nesting in the state. The Chesapeake Bay region is along the Atlantic Flyway, a north-south route for migratory birds. This avian superhighway stretches from Greenland to the Caribbean.

This City of Annapolis contest is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited, who is generously providing prizes, including:

$25 gift card for first place winner/youth category (up to grade 5);

$50 gift card for first place winner/teen category (6th to 12th grade); and

$75 gift card for first place winner/adult category.

Ribbons and additional giveaways will be awarded to runners up. An artist reception will take place at City Hall in March and photos will be mounted and displayed March to April in the City Hall art gallery at 160 Duke of Gloucester in Annapolis.

Contest judges are looking for original photos taken within one year of submission, preferably taken during the month of the contest. For specific rules and to enter, visit: https://forms.gle/7sk9jhGUEaBKNbxE7

