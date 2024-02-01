Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team Announces Dates for CERT Basic Training Class

The Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced its upcoming CERT Basic Training class schedule. This 20-hour in-person course is designed to equip volunteers with essential skills in emergency response. The training will take place at the Fire Training Academy in Millersville, with sessions scheduled for March 1-3, 2024.

The training begins on Friday, March 1, from 6 pm to 9 pm, continues on Saturday, March 2, from 8 am to 5 pm, and concludes on Sunday, March 3, from 8 am to 4 pm. A disaster simulation exercise is also set for Sunday, March 10, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the same location.

Participants who complete the course will receive a nationally recognized certification and the opportunity to join the Anne Arundel-Annapolis CERT. This allows them to volunteer and support the County Office of Emergency Management in the event of a disaster.

The training is timely and crucial, particularly after the last few years have underscored the importance of emergency preparedness and response. Those interested in becoming a trained community member in emergency response can find more information and a registration link for the March class and upcoming April and September classes at https://www.aaacert.org/cert-basic-training/.

For additional questions regarding the training, please reach out to [email protected]

