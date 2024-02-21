February 21, 2024
Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team Announces Dates for CERT Basic Training Class

The Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced its upcoming CERT Basic Training class schedule. This 20-hour in-person course is designed to equip volunteers with essential skills in emergency response. The training will take place at the Fire Training Academy in Millersville, with sessions scheduled for March 1-3, 2024.

The training begins on Friday, March 1, from 6 pm to 9 pm, continues on Saturday, March 2, from 8 am to 5 pm, and concludes on Sunday, March 3, from 8 am to 4 pm. A disaster simulation exercise is also set for Sunday, March 10, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the same location.

Participants who complete the course will receive a nationally recognized certification and the opportunity to join the Anne Arundel-Annapolis CERT. This allows them to volunteer and support the County Office of Emergency Management in the event of a disaster.

The training is timely and crucial, particularly after the last few years have underscored the importance of emergency preparedness and response. Those interested in becoming a trained community member in emergency response can find more information and a registration link for the March class and upcoming April and September classes at https://www.aaacert.org/cert-basic-training/.

For additional questions regarding the training, please reach out to [email protected]

