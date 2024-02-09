February 9, 2024
Local News

And Just Like That, Hogan is In the Senate Race for Maryland

Former Governor Larry Hogan has entered the Maryland U.S. Senate race, announcing his campaign just hours before the deadline. Despite previously dismissing the idea of a Senate run and considering a third-party presidential bid, Hogan has shifted gears, emphasizing a bipartisan approach and criticizing the current political climate in Washington.

Hogan, a Republican, served as Maryland’s governor from 2015 to 2023. He claims his tenure was marked by bipartisan cooperation, a point which Democrats might dispute. In his campaign launch video, Hogan stressed the importance of collaborative legislation over partisan performance, reflecting on his approach as governor. He also paid homage to his late father, Larry Hogan Sr., known for his bipartisan stance during the Nixon impeachment.

This Senate run is a notable change for Hogan, who has been vocal about his disinterest in a Senate position, once commenting on the inefficiency and dissatisfaction associated with the role. Since his governorship, Hogan has been active in real estate, media appearances, university lectures, and political advocacy, including a leadership role in No Labels, a centrist group.

Hogan’s entry into the Senate race follows the announcement of Senator Ben Cardin’s retirement. The race has attracted prominent Democrats like U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, setting the stage for a competitive election.

A Few Moments With Paul Shaffer

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

