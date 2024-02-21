Always Ice Cream Expanding Once Again

Annapolis-based Always Ice Cream Co., known for its extensive range of over 200 ice cream flavors, is set to expand its presence with two new locations, aiming for a summer launch. The company, operated by brothers Mark and Adam Cohen along with their parents, will introduce a store in the Crofton Station in Gambrills by late August. This location, will occupy a 1,100-square-foot area previously occupied by Philly Pretzel Factory, and will be the company’s sixth establishment.

In addition to the Gambrills location, Always Ice Cream is preparing to open its first Baltimore City outlet in the Village of Cross Keys, projected to open in early summer. This new shop will be situated in a 1,135-square-foot space, neighboring the upcoming Kneads Bakeshop & Cafe, with potential collaborative plans between the two businesses.

The company is also exploring partnerships and potential franchising options as it continues to grow from its Anne Arundel County roots.

Always Ice Cream offers a rotating selection from its vast flavor range, including unique infusions with cakes, pies, fruits, and cereals, as well as catering to vegan and dairy-free preferences. The stores also sell pints of ice cream, apparel, and other merchandise.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

