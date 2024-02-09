AACPS Announces the 2024 Mo Gaba Award Nominees and Winners

Della Wark of Crofton Meadows Elementary School, Riley Creese of Rolling Knolls Elementary School, Kenneth Avila-Sanchez of Southern Middle School, Shanna Hector of Crofton High School are the 2024 recipients of the annual Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Awards. The video announcement of the winners was made today on the school system’s social media sites in celebration of Mo Gaba Day throughout Anne Arundel County Public Schools. The video can be found here.

In addition, Taryn Reinhart of Annapolis High School is the 2024 Mo Gaba Legacy Award Winner.

The winners will be formally recognized and receive their award at the Board of Education’s next meeting on February 7, 2024. Their schools will receive a banner and $500 in the winner’s name to be used for a school initiative that promotes kindness and positivity. The monetary award is generously sponsored by the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Mosilla Kingsley “Mo” Gaba was a student in AACPS whose health challenges never defeated his intellectual brilliance, positive attitude, fun-loving spirit, or his ability to make others smile and marvel at his resilience. In honor of this courageous student who physically left us too soon, the Mo Gaba Power of Positivity and Perseverance Award seeks to uphold Mo’s legacy by recognizing students who embody those characteristics.

Ninety-eight students were nominated by their schools for demonstrating exceptional capabilities to overcome obstacles and showing kindness and a positive attitude to change the lives of others.

2024 Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Nominees

Primary Category

Brooklyn Yates-Johnson, Ferndale Early Education Center

Brooklyn Johnson, Mills-Parole Elementary School

Ky’melo Siscoe, Mills Parole Elementary School

Josephine (Josie) Zurenko, Nantucket Elementary School

Jackelin Lemus Lopez, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Intermediate Category

Janeil Scott, AACPS Virtual Academy

Nora Stickley, Annapolis Elementary School

Shay Lynn Dawkins, Belle Grove Elementary School

Mariia “Masha” Pliuta, Central Elementary School

Nora O’Grady, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Dominick Ramirez-Luna, Georgetown East Elementary School

Camari Watts, Germantown Elementary School

Morgan Coleman, Germantown Elementary School

Azucena del Carmen Zavala Sanchez, Jones Elementary School

Cameron Greenstreet, Lake Shore Elementary School

Alyson Wilson, Manor View Elementary School

Isla Terry, Mayo Elementary School

Avani Nguyen, Mills-Parole Elementary School

Harrison Barnes, Nantucket Elementary School

Zoey Arkuszeski, Oak Hill Elementary School

Gracia Guzman Quintanilla, Odenton Elementary School

Ava Janeski, Pasadena Elementary School

Nico Morgan, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Joshia Williams, Rippling Woods Elementary School

Jackson Goodson, Severn Elementary School

Carson Wahle, Solley Elementary School

Nicole Lopez Cortez, Tracey’s Elementary School

Hayden Dawes, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Middle School Category

Jimin Moon, AACPS Virtual Academy

Kaylah Hill, Arundel Middle School

Elle Valadao, Bates Middle School

Miguel Bello, Central Middle School

Leanna Lawson, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Aaron Dewey, Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School

Braedon Ahmad Braxton, Corkran Middle School

Damian Starkey, Crofton Middle School

Brendan Belford, Lindale Middle School

Daisy Mitchell, MacArthur Middle School

Eli Pereira, Magothy River Middle School

Allen Seghetti, Marley Middle School

Estelle Ferrell, Northeast Middle School

Mark Waters, Old Mill Middle School South

Dheeraj Thumma, Severna Park Middle School

High School Category

E’Mori Blake, Annapolis High School

Landon Hernandez Hernandez, Center of Applied Technology North

Emma Thomas, Center of Applied Technology South

Moyosoreoluwa Adepoju, Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School

Naasir Williams, Glen Burnie High School

Charisma Willis, North County High School

Kimberly Velasquez-Gonzales, Northeast High School

Jennifer Aparicio Ramos, Phoenix Academy

Jessica Khuman, South River High School

2024 Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Legacy Nominees

Jayden Hartmen, AACPS Virtual Academy

Aiden Koon, AACPS Virtual Academy

Keegan Stouten, AACPS Virtual Academy

Paris Stansbury, Annapolis Elementary School

Mason Hawkins, Arundel Middle School

Jayden Adams, Bates Middle School

Camila Medrano, Belle Grove Elementary School

Paige Jones, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Efrain Gonzalez Rodriguez, Center of Applied Technology North

Sena Strickland, Central Middle School

Michelle Fadele, Chesapeake High School

Nour Rahimi, Corkran Middle School

Hayden Pozerski, Crofton Elementary School

Milan Kuteyi, Crofton Elementary School

Nolan Bertuna, Crofton Elementary School

Sophia Galarza, Crofton High School

Kamsiyochukwu “Kam” Henry-Mbah, Crofton Middle School

Erick Godinez, Ferndale Early Education Center

Eleni Gerasopoulos, Four Seasons Elementary School

Victor Ortiz Galvan, Georgetown East Elementary School

Avin Beeler, Germantown Elementary School

Sarah Smith, Glen Burnie High School

Cody Rivas, Hilltop Elementary School

Rachel Strevig, Jacobsville Elementary School

Akosua Abankwah, Lindale Middle School

Gwen Austin, Manor View Elementary School

Janiyah Shepherd, Marley Middle School

Gerald Thomas (Tripp) Denney, Mayo Elementary School

Joseph Olarewaju, Monarch Global Academy

Aubrey Chang, Nantucket Elementary School

Gary Alvarado, North County High School

Chloe Allan, Northeast High School

Genaro Hernandez Rodriguez, Old Mill High School

John Marley, Old Mill Middle School South

Leylin Atkins, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Aubree Ormond, Richard Henry Lee Elementary School

Zixiao Huang, Solley Elementary School

Isabella Assante, South River High School

Abigail Wilson, Southern High School

Sintia De Los Angeles Orellana Escobar, Southern Middle School

Susie Mancia Benitez, Tyler Heights Elementary School

