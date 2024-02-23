A Few Moments With ZADA

You may not know her name. Yet!

But you will. ZADA has broken into the music scene at age twenty and will be appearing at The Kennedy Center at the Black Girls Rock Pop Up After Dark with Elle Varner on March 2nd!

Originally from Ethiopia and now in Whistler, British Columbia, this songbird mixes folk, alt, soul, pop, synth, and a bit of afro-pop.

Her debut album, Water in the Desert, will be released on March 1st, and it should be on everyone’s list. But you will have to wait. But for now…

Have a listen!

LINKS:

ZADA (Website)

ZADA (Facebook)

ZADA‘ (Instagram)

ZADA (YouTube)

ZADA (TikTock)

ZADA (Spotify)

ZADA (Tickets for Kennedy Center)

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

