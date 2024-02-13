A Few Moments With Paul Shaffer

You know him from Late Night with David Letterman. He is the leader of the World’s Most Dangerous Band. His career spans decades, and has worked with virtually the whos-who of the music industry and now, he is coming to Annapolis!

We hopped on the phone with none other than Paul Shaffer to learn about his upcoming show along with the gang from Live Arts Maryland–the Annapolis Chorale, the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, and the Annapolis Chamber Chorus all under the direction of j. Ernest Green, the Artistic Director.



So how does this all come together? How do they rehearse? What can we expect when worlds and musical genres collide?

Paul will be in Annapolis for a single show at Maryland Hall on Saturday, February 17, 2024 and this will be a show to remember! Today, we get a bit of a preview!

Use discount code EOA25 to save 25% on all tickets!

