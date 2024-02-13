February 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 41 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Few Moments With Paul Shaffer How Much CBN Oil Should I Take to Sleep? Corinne Bailey Rae Live in Annapolis 2024: A Musical Journey of Chart-Toppers and Awards St. John’s President, Nora Demleitner Appointed Collegewide President Tickets (and Raffle Tickets) are on Sale for Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Black Tie and Diamonds Benefitting Charting Careers
Life In The Area

A Few Moments With Paul Shaffer

You know him from Late Night with David Letterman. He is the leader of the World’s Most Dangerous Band. His career spans decades, and has worked with virtually the whos-who of the music industry and now, he is coming to Annapolis!

We hopped on the phone with none other than Paul Shaffer to learn about his upcoming show along with the gang from Live Arts Maryland–the Annapolis Chorale, the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, and the Annapolis Chamber Chorus all under the direction of j. Ernest Green, the Artistic Director.

So how does this all come together? How do they rehearse? What can we expect when worlds and musical genres collide?

Paul will be in Annapolis for a single show at Maryland Hall on Saturday, February 17, 2024 and this will be a show to remember! Today, we get a bit of a preview!

Have a listen!

Use discount code EOA25 to save 25% on all tickets!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast
Previous Article

How Much CBN Oil Should I Take to Sleep?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu