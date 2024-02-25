41 Students Finish in Top Three in SkillsUSA Region III Championships

Forty-one Anne Arundel County Public Schools Career and Technology Education students finished in the top three in their respective categories at the SkillsUSA Region III championships and will move on to the state competition later this year.

The following AACPS students placed first in their respective categories:

Matthew Revell, CAT-South, Automotive Service Technology

Erin Barnhart, CAT-North, Baking and Pastry Arts

Bennett Lacy, CAT-North, Carpentry

Jatavia Bedney, CAT-North, Cosmetology

Bridget Long, CAT-South, Culinary Arts

Kailyn Beath and Zoie Prandy, CAT-South, Digital Cinema Production

Jaeda Raup-West, Severna Park High School, Early Childhood Education

Zachary Behe, CAT-North, Electrical Construction Wiring

Mia Miller, CAT-South, Esthetics

Camila Torres, CAT-South, Nail Care

Mason Seitz, CAT-North, Plumbing

Isabella Izquieta-Cochamanidis, CAT-North, Restaurant Service

Jillian Eubanks, Oliver Taylor, and Colin Whetzel, CAT-South, Welding Fabrication

The following AACPS students placed second in their respective categories:

Leo Brown, CAT-North, Automotive Service Technology

Karla Nunez-Mendoza, CAT-North, Baking and Pastry Arts

Jasmine Hoban, CAT-South, Cosmetology

Diajah Dailey, CAT-North, Culinary Arts

Jenna McClanahan and Liam Theobald, CAT-South, Digital Cinema Production

Anthony Michaud, CAT-South, Electrical Construction Wiring

Xiomari Robinson, CAT-North, Esthetics

Brittany Meza, CAT-North, Nail Care

Anthony Yannuzzi, CAT-North, Plumbing

Hope Lewis, CAT-North, Restaurant Service

Jordan Bateman, James Brown, and Kaiden Harding, CAT-North, Welding Fabrication

The following AACPS students placed third in their respective categories:

Daniel Lefler, CAT-South, Automotive Service Technology

Leon Santos, CAT-North, Baking and Pastry Arts

Martita Perez, CAT-North, Cosmetology

Maxwell Penn, CAT-South, Culinary Arts

Natalia Lara and Nicholas Taylor, Old Mill High School, Digital Cinema Production

Dylan Kellner, CAT-North, Electrical Construction Wiring

Marjory Bonilla, CAT-South, Esthetics

Daniella Delcid Aguirre, CAT-North, Nail Care

John Stumpf, CAT-North, Plumbing

Zyona Williams, CAT-North, Restaurant Service

The state competition will be held at Carroll County Career and Technical High School on April 12 and 13. Winners will then compete at the 60th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, set for June 24-28, 2024, in Atlanta, Ga.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

