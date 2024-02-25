41 Students Finish in Top Three in SkillsUSA Region III Championships

Forty-one Anne Arundel County Public Schools Career and Technology Education students finished in the top three in their respective categories at the SkillsUSA Region III championships and will move on to the state competition later this year.
The following AACPS students placed first in their respective categories:
- Matthew Revell, CAT-South, Automotive Service Technology
- Erin Barnhart, CAT-North, Baking and Pastry Arts
- Bennett Lacy, CAT-North, Carpentry
- Jatavia Bedney, CAT-North, Cosmetology
- Bridget Long, CAT-South, Culinary Arts
- Kailyn Beath and Zoie Prandy, CAT-South, Digital Cinema Production
- Jaeda Raup-West, Severna Park High School, Early Childhood Education
- Zachary Behe, CAT-North, Electrical Construction Wiring
- Mia Miller, CAT-South, Esthetics
- Camila Torres, CAT-South, Nail Care
- Mason Seitz, CAT-North, Plumbing
- Isabella Izquieta-Cochamanidis, CAT-North, Restaurant Service
- Jillian Eubanks, Oliver Taylor, and Colin Whetzel, CAT-South, Welding Fabrication
The following AACPS students placed second in their respective categories:
- Leo Brown, CAT-North, Automotive Service Technology
- Karla Nunez-Mendoza, CAT-North, Baking and Pastry Arts
- Jasmine Hoban, CAT-South, Cosmetology
- Diajah Dailey, CAT-North, Culinary Arts
- Jenna McClanahan and Liam Theobald, CAT-South, Digital Cinema Production
- Anthony Michaud, CAT-South, Electrical Construction Wiring
- Xiomari Robinson, CAT-North, Esthetics
- Brittany Meza, CAT-North, Nail Care
- Anthony Yannuzzi, CAT-North, Plumbing
- Hope Lewis, CAT-North, Restaurant Service
- Jordan Bateman, James Brown, and Kaiden Harding, CAT-North, Welding Fabrication
The following AACPS students placed third in their respective categories:
- Daniel Lefler, CAT-South, Automotive Service Technology
- Leon Santos, CAT-North, Baking and Pastry Arts
- Martita Perez, CAT-North, Cosmetology
- Maxwell Penn, CAT-South, Culinary Arts
- Natalia Lara and Nicholas Taylor, Old Mill High School, Digital Cinema Production
- Dylan Kellner, CAT-North, Electrical Construction Wiring
- Marjory Bonilla, CAT-South, Esthetics
- Daniella Delcid Aguirre, CAT-North, Nail Care
- John Stumpf, CAT-North, Plumbing
- Zyona Williams, CAT-North, Restaurant Service
The state competition will be held at Carroll County Career and Technical High School on April 12 and 13. Winners will then compete at the 60th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, set for June 24-28, 2024, in Atlanta, Ga.