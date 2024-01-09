Woman Robbed at Gunpoint on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are searching for a suspect described only as a Black male for an armed =robbery that took place yesterday afternoon on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis.

According to the Annapolis Police, on January 8, 2024, at 5:13 pm, they responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road to assist Anne Arundel County Police with an armed robbery of a citizen that had just occurred.

Annapolis Police officers and Anne Arundel County Police officers responded, interviewed the victim, and determined that the incident occurred within the City of Annapolis’s jurisdiction. This area is the dividing line between the County and City and since all 911 calls go through the County, the County Police were likely dispatched first.

The victim reported that she was robbed at gunpoint by a black male. Annapolis Police officers then assumed responsibility for the investigation. The victim was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

After a search of the area, including the Anne Arundel County Police helicopter, the suspect was not located.

NOTE: There was chatter on social media that this happened at Caliente Grill. This is NOT the case. The victim crossed Bay Ridge Road from the location of the armed robbery, which was in the City, to Caliente Grill (in the County) to call for help.

