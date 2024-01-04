Winter Lecture Series Ready to Roll at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

January 18th- Old Buck and the Naval School: Franklin Buchanan and the Founding of the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Discover Franklin Buchanan. Why did he become the school’s first Superintendent & why is the Superintendent’s House no longer named for him?
- Additionally, explore how & why the Naval Academy was established in Annapolis.
$10 Admission and FREE for First Mate & Above Museum Members. Limited seating. Please register and reserve your spot below. Virtual option available, please reserve virtual spot to receive zoom link.
January 25th- Chanteys: Sailing Work Songs of the Sea.
- Delve into the chantey tradition including who sang them and when and why they sung.
- Enjoy an overview of the lyrical content of chanteys in archival and published collections
February 1st- Augustine Herman’s Remarkable Map of the 17th Century Chesapeake.
- As one of the most extraordinary maps of colonial English America, it pictures the Mid-Atlantic in breathtaking detail, capturing its waterways, coastlines, and communities.
- Trace the map’s Atlantic journey and hear what it reveals about colonial Maryland.
February 8th- Atlantic Harvest: Commercial Fisheries in the Atlantic Ocean.
- Photographs and stories from trips up and down the Atlantic’s east coast from commercial fisheries in Florida to the Canadian Maritimes.
- Enjoy photograph collections of Atlantic Sea Scallop, lobster, large coastal sharks, and squid.
February 15th- Churchill’s American Arsenal: How the US Built the British Innovations that Won World War II.
- Overcoming initial misunderstandings, petty jealousies, and continuing differences over priorities, scientists and engineers on both sides of the Atlantic found new and often ingenious ways to work together.
- They jointly created vehicles, weapons, and inventions that often became the decisive factor in the strategy for victory.
February 22nd- Defiant: The Audacious Escape of Robert Smalls: The Water Side of the Underground Railroad.
- Robert Smalls’ life was one of accomplishment. Starting enslaved, then American politician, publisher, businessman, and maritime pilot.
- Hear the thrilling tale of how Smalls freed himself, his crew, and their families during the American Civil War by commandeering a Confederate ship and sailing it from Confederate-controlled waters to freedom.
February 29th- Built on Sotweed: The History and Archaeology of Maryland in the 1600s and its Reliance upon Tobacco.
- Tobacco was foundational to shaping life in the Lord Baltimore’s colony. Explore insights into the yearly “Tobacco Fleet” that brought goods and carried tobacco across the Atlantic.
- Learn about the remains of an actual 17th- century English tobacco ship discovered using historical research and archaeology.
March 7th- Following Seas: Sea Level Rise Observations, Resilience, and Research at the U.S. Naval Academy.
- The U.S. Naval Academy is now facing one of its greatest challenges ever: overcoming the challenge of local sea level rise and climate change stressors.
- Hear about observations of historic flooding events at USNA and the work of the Sea Level Rise Advisory Council, a group formed in 2015 to gather data and forecast future mitigation actions.
The series is held in person at the Museum Campus (723 Second Street Annapolis, MD 21403). Pre-registration is strongly suggested as space is limited. Registration fee of $10 per person at the door – first come, first served.
FIRST MATE & ABOVE MEMBERS MUST PRE-REGISTER USING MEMBER CODE, PLEASE CONTACT LIZZIE SPOKELY AT [email protected] if you misplaced your code or have any issues reserving your spot.