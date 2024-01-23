January 23, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Watershed Stewards Academy Annual Conference: Let's Grow!

The Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) is gearing up for its biggest event yet – the Annual Conference themed “Let’s Grow!” Over the last 15 years, the WSA family has grown substantially, necessitating a move to a new location for this year’s conference.

For over a decade, Arlington Echo and AACPS graciously hosted the WSA’s Annual Conferences. The organization extends its heartfelt thanks to them for being the home of the last 12 conferences. Now, it’s time to embark on a new chapter as the WSA Annual Conference finds its new home at the Live! Event Center.

“Let’s Grow!” is the rallying cry for this year’s conference, inviting all attendees to spring into action and embrace opportunities for learning, networking, and environmental stewardship. To help you make the most of this event, the conference agenda is available for viewing, allowing you to explore session descriptions before registering.

Ticket Information:

  • High School or College Students: $30
  • General Admission: $90
  • Use code SAVE10 on General Admission for $10 off through January 31

Scholarships are available for those in need, and you can find more details on the conference website.

Ample parking, including complimentary garage parking, is available on-site for attendees’ convenience. As the conference moves to a new location, WSA aims to facilitate a carpool option, dependent on voluntary participation from attendees. This initiative will reduce the environmental footprint and make attending more accessible.

For those seeking Continuing Education Units (CEUs), the conference offers credits in various categories, including Master Gardener, Master Naturalist, and Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional (CBLP). More CEU credits may be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates!

The Watershed Stewards Academy Annual Conference promises to be an inspiring gathering of individuals committed to environmental stewardship and the growth of knowledge and action in watershed management. Mark your calendars and be part of this exciting event on the environmental calendar. Let’s grow together for a more sustainable future!

