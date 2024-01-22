Watershed Stewards Academy announces the 2024 Watershed Steward Certification Course

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) Certification Course trains and supports community leaders to become certified Watershed Stewards. Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of stormwater pollution and help restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Prospective Stewards need no prior knowledge; they will receive training to identify and solve environmental problems in their community and form connections with a local network of energized leaders.

The Certification Course will be held virtually with some field sessions. Sessions run from May to September 2024. A complete course schedule and additional information may be found on their website: aawsa.org/become-a-watershed-steward. Watershed Stewards serve communities within an Anne Arundel County in which they live, work, learn or gather.

Attendance at an information session is required prior to submitting an application These sessions are hosted virtually on Zoom and last approximately one hour. WSA will offer these sessions on the following dates:

Tuesday, February 20th, 6 pm

Tuesday, February 27th, 6 pm

Tuesday, March 12th, 6 pm

Tuesday, March 26th, 6 pm

If you are unable to attend any of the sessions listed below, please contact Noelle Chao at [email protected], 410-222-3831 to schedule a meeting.

To learn more about the Certification Course, or to register for any of the Information Sessions, please visit the WSA website. The online application will be available on February 20th, after the first information session; and applications are due no later than 5pm on Thursday, April 4th. The 2024 certification course will begin May 2nd. Course dates and applications are available on the WSA website.

