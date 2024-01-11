January 11, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Want To Paint The Town? Do It On May 4th with the Arts Council NEXT WEEK: Winter Lecture Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Daily News Brief | January 11, 2024 Fueling Victory: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Nutrition Eastport Library Hosts First-Ever Chili Cook-Off Event
Life In The Area

Want To Paint The Town? Do It On May 4th with the Arts Council

Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of creativity and joy at the upcoming Paint the Town Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Live! Casino & Hotel!

Building on the success of previous galas, the Arts Council is gearing up for another unforgettable celebration of art and community. This year marks the 33rd year of providing leadership and advocacy for the local arts community.

Guests can anticipate an enchanting evening filled with cocktails, live music, a delectable dinner, dancing, and engaging interactive art experiences.

Stay tuned for further details and ticket information, and prepare for a night that paints the town with the colors of art, music, and celebration!

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, click here!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

NEXT WEEK: Winter Lecture Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu