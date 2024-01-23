Vandalism on Main Street Leads to Arrest of Baltimore Man

In the late evening of January 18, 2024, Annapolis Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street following a report of property vandalism. Upon arrival, officers encountered a witness who described seeing a male suspect engaged in spray painting the information sign at Market House.

The suspect, described as a Black male wearing jeans and a black jacket adorned with a distinctive design on the back was located by officers patrolling the vicinity. The witness made a positive identification.

A review of city surveillance footage revealed that the suspect had also spray-painted the side of another building located in the 100 block of Main Street. The suspect was identified through his Maryland identification as a 22-year-old Baltimore man.

He was arrested and transported to the Annapolis Police Department and charged with malicious destruction of property. Following his arrest, the suspect was held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

