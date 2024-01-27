Uptown Cheapskate Closing at Festival at Riva, New Location Planned

Uptown Cheapskate, a popular retail store known for its affordable fashion offerings, has announced the closure of its Festival at Riva location. The announcement was made through a Facebook message to its customers.

The closure, while marking the end of one chapter, also hints at a new beginning. The team is currently in the process of securing a new location for the store, promising to share this information with their customers once it’s finalized.

The store has been a fixture in the Annapolis shopping scene for more than 10 years, catering to customers seeking gently used fashionable attire at reasonable prices.

The final day will be February 4, 2024.

