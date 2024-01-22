Unique Fabric Artwork and a Spanish Language Bookstore on Display at the Mitchell Art Museum

St. John’s College has announced the Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Art Museum’s latest exhibition, “Polly Apfelbaum: Sampling a Sampler Sampling,” consisting of a single new artwork made by the renowned New York-based artist specifically for the museum. The unique fabric artwork will be created directly on the museum floor from unaltered, commercially printed fabric samples and remnants the artist purchased in New York’s Garment District. Also on view is the ongoing Spanish-language bookstore exhibition, “Librería Donceles: A Project by Pablo Helguera,” which opened at the Mitchell Art Museum last fall. Both exhibitions are on view from January 20 through April 14, 2024.

“Apfelbaum’s ‘Sampling a Sampler Sampling’ is deceivingly complex,” says Peter Nesbett, Director of the Mitchell Art Museum. “The fact is that simple-looking things can, if we give them time, pose timeless philosophical questions.”

“Sampling a Sampler Sampling” is loosely related to Apfelbaum’s well-known “fallen paintings,” dyed fabric floor-pieces that are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the National Museum of Women in the Arts. At the core of all of Apfelbaum’s artwork is critique of judgement. In literally looking down upon these pieces, viewers are invited to confront their thoughts and prejudices about the place of craft, design, and women’s work within the realm of the fine arts.

“Librería Donceles: A Project by Pablo Helguera” is an installation that takes the form of a used bookstore crammed with a world’s worth of Spanish-language titles. Artist Pablo Helguera created “Librería Donceles” in Brooklyn 10 years ago to serve the growing Hispanic and Latinx communities in New York. Since then, the bookstore has traveled to more than a dozen cities, becoming a vibrant hub of activity in each. Visitors can peruse and purchase the titles on a pay-what-you-wish basis; immerse themselves in artworks, tchotchkes and decorations; attend readings, screenings, and performances; or just hang out.

