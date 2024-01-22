THURSDAY: Tickets to Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning Go On Sale!

Celebrate the spring equinox and the beginning of boating season in March by burning those nasty winter socks at the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 12 – 4 p.m.

In a tradition dating back to the late 1970s, Annapolitans relieve themselves of the necessities of winter as the “Burn Your Socks” is recited.

Enjoy a true Annapolis tradition!

Live music

Shucking contest to show your shucking prowess

All-you-can-eat oysters

Food trucks on site

Fun activities highlighting the area’s unique maritime heritage

Beer, wine, and select cocktails available for purchase

General Admission ticket ($50) includes all the fun mentioned above. Tickets will go on Sale on Thursday, January 25, 2024, and they will sell out!

People’s Choice ticket ($125) allows access to an exclusive tasting contest in which local restaurants and catering companies compete to prepare their Best Oyster Dish. This ticket option includes two drink tickets and ten food tickets for the People’s Choice tasting contest, along with everything included in a General Admission ticket.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s award-winning education programs.

Learn more today!

