The Village at Providence is Point Back on Track For Now

Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Mark Crooks upheld the City of Annapolis Planning Commission’s’ decision to grant a conservation variance for The Village at Providence Point (nee Crystal Springs), a new retirement community. This ruling comes after multiple long-standing disputes, dating back to 2010, over developing a nearly 400-unit retirement village on the former Crystal Springs Farm property.

Initially facing opposition for its environmental impact, the project has been modified multiple times to align with community concerns and environmental regulations. Initially, an opposition group, “Save Crystal Springs,” outlined many demands for the project. National Lutheran Communities & Services, who is the developer of the project, modified the plans to appease the group as well as the City, and the Planning Commission approved the plans. Several members of the “Save Crystal Springs” group were adamant about preventing any development on the property. They formed a splinter group, the “Crab Creek Conservancy,” and sued the City, which put the decision in the hands of the Court. Crooks initially remanded the case back to the Planning Commission due to what he perceived as a lack of due diligence. Once re-submitted, he was satisfied that the decision was thoroughly vetted and ruled in favor of the City. The Capital ($) reports that the Crab Creek Conservancy is considering another appeal of the Judge’s decision.

National Lutheran CEO Cyndi Walters praised the decision, emphasizing the project’s positive contribution to the Annapolis community and senior living.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said to The Capital, “This project will address one of the most pressing issues for Annapolis, a severe lack of housing,. I know the developers worked to create a plan with unprecedented environmental standards. Getting everyone to the table, including those who originally opposed the project, helped move it forward.” The additional housing will benefit a growing senior population but will do little for affordable housing. The entrance fees for The Village at Providence Point are $650,000 to $1.2 million and require a monthly fee of $3,500 (on average).

The revised plan includes 350 apartments, healthcare suites, traffic improvements, and stormwater management systems. Additionally, a conservation easement will protect over 120 acres from future development. Traffic improvements, according to independent traffic studies, will actually improve the traffic in the area.

Despite initial resistance, the project now moves forward with significant environmental and community considerations

Eye On Annapolis has had many discussions about this project over the years. Most recently, we spoke with the property owner, National Lutheran Community and Services, and several soon-to-be owners of the community. Have a listen.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

