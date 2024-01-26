The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to absolute chaos!

Before recording, we went to meet our guests and we decided to select Kira to represent her NINE siblings!

The Pyrenees mix mom and her litter of nine were surrendered to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County three weeks ago, and the puppies and mom are all doing fine. The puppies, 5 males, and 4 females have been weaned from their mom and are almost ready for adoption! They are healthy, eating well, and just being puppies!

These will be large dogs when fully grown so a place to run and play is preferred. They are all very social and Kira was surprisingly not horrible on the leash. She was very curious about Jimmy, the office cat, until Jimmy swatted her nose and made her yelp! Jimmy can be like that!

Kira And Her 8 Siblings

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup (or this one, or this one, or this one, or this one, or this one, or this one, or this one, or this one) who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

